LUXO (LUXO) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $30,933.08 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

