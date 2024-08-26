Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 4.6%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.65 ($0.23). Approximately 215,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 726,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.
