Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 12,131,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,315,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,060,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

