MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.69

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.69 and last traded at $111.86, with a volume of 51874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.