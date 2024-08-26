Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

