Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.72

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.72 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 8705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,615. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

