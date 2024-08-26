McAdam LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

