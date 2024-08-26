McAdam LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.87 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

