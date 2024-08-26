McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IWO stock traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.22. The company had a trading volume of 548,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,120. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.