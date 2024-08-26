McAdam LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.87. 153,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

