McAdam LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

