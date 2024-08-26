McAdam LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after buying an additional 109,901 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after buying an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 667,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

