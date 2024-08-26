McAdam LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT opened at $81.18 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

