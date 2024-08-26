Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $606.12. 775,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.