Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.34.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

