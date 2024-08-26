MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of MercadoLibre worth $207,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.75.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,004.70. 181,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,022. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,029.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,732.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,639.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

