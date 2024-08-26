Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 183,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 366,786 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $55.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

