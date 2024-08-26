NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives $42.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

