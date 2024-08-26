Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $450.14 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,231.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.20 or 0.00556111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00101140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00260371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,521,992,364 coins and its circulating supply is 44,813,593,473 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

