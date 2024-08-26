Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $116,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $686.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,180. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

