Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) CFO Joshua Pinto Sells 31,642 Shares

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48.

NASDAQ NMRA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.71. 369,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,930. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

