New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 503,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
