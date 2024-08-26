NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

