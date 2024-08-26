NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 4,999,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.