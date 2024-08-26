Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 20%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 126,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 91,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 137.14% and a negative net margin of 151.33%.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.