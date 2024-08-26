Nosana (NOS) Price Reaches $2.31

Nosana (NOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Nosana has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a market cap of $208.21 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nosana

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,102,699 tokens. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.99697742 USD and is up 32.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $6,648,523.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

