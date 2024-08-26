Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $883.93 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $883.93 million and $343.75 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,122 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00968513 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $499,157,824.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

