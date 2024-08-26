Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $418.88 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.51 or 0.04287855 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00041616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

