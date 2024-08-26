Oasis Network Trading Up 13% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $434.87 million and $11.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.65 or 0.04289115 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00041397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06663663 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $21,127,787.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

