Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

