Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on OS. Truist Financial started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

OS opened at $29.60 on Monday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

