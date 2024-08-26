oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
oOh!media Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.
oOh!media Company Profile
