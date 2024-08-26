Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.60. Orion shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19,293 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Orion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Orion by 76.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

