Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,535 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

