Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $205.87. 17,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.