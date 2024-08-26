PaLM AI (PALM) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and approximately $400,451.37 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00243674 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.5349063 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $594,503.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars.

