Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Macquarie upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.16 and a 200-day moving average of $311.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.