Patten Group Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN remained flat at $41.72 during midday trading on Monday. 728,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

