Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,955 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

