Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,409. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.