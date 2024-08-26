Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,409. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.