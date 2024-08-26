Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JMOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,748. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $956.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.