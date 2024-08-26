Patten Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $167.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.