Patten Group Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 18,100.0% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $83.61. 459,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,110. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

