Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,248 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 727,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,431. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.