Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $412.74. 3,143,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,509. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $414.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.