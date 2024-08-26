Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,417. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.