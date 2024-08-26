Pax Dollar Price Up 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $108.56 million and $2.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000862 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,532,033 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

