PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.00 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $47.00 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 1,011,864,240 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 1,011,864,240.121781. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00001576 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $45,229,490.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars.

