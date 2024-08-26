Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.06. 3,301,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,214,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

