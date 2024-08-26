Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 1,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $525.28 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.